Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

