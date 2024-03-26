Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $371,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of GL stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

