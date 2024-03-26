Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $377,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,115 shares of company stock worth $13,457,935. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $122.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

