Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 778 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.