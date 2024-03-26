Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $106.92.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

