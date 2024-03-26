Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

RM stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

