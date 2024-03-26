Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

