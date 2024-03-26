Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading Down 2.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 8,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

