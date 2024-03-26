Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading Down 2.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 8,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.
About Resolute Mining
Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.