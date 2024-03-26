Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 56 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.