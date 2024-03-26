Reviewing Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and Monogram Orthopaedics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 5 0 2.83 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 65.40%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Monogram Orthopaedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 3.91 -$49.53 million ($0.81) -14.62 Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 190.63 -$13.74 million ($0.79) -2.82

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monogram Orthopaedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -26.47% -33.96% -19.99% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -143.70% -83.17%

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.