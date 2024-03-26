Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 16,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

