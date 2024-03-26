Rise Advisors LLC Buys 561 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.33 and a 200-day moving average of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $272.05 and a one year high of $430.82.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

