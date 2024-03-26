ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 0.1%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.78. 4,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $86.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

