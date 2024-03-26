Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

