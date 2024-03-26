Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $550.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.83 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

