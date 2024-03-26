Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Sells $84,324.36 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alagu Sundarrajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39.

Ryerson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 2,203.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 106.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 196,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 30.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ryerson by 27.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

