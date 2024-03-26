Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.62. 12,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Satellogic by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Satellogic by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Satellogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.