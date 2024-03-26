Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 147,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

