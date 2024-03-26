Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

