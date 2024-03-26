Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $72.57 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

