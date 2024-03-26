Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,065,000 after purchasing an additional 63,191 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

