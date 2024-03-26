SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 2,234,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,409,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

