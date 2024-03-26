SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

LHX stock opened at $211.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

