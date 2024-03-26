SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 169.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

