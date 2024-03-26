SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 40,765 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after purchasing an additional 207,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,609,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TME opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

