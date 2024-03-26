SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.