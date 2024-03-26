SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

SSNC stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.