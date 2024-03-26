SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.