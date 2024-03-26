SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CME Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

