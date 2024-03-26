SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Equifax alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.73. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.