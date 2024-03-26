SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $347.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.