Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 9.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.