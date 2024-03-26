Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

