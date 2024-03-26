Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of SIEN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sientra by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

