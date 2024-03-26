Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 11,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 9,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Silverlake Axis Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Silverlake Axis
Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments.
