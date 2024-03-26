Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 88,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 41,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

