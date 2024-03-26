SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 239,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 268,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -2,719.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 104,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 633.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SKYX Platforms by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

