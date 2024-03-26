SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
