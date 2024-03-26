Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.60). 46,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 224,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.80 ($0.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

