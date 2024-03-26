Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.60). 46,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 224,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.80 ($0.62).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Smiths News
Smiths News Trading Down 2.9 %
Smiths News Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.
Smiths News Company Profile
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths News
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.