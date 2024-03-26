Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW opened at $158.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.62. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snowflake by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

