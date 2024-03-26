SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Up 0.5%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 33,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.