Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.39. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 771,705 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

