Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

