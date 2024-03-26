Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $261.92 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $272.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

