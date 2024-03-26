S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $103.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.