StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,795,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

