StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HireRight alerts:

HRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Shares of HRT opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HireRight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in HireRight by 17.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.