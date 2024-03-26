StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.