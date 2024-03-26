StockNews.com Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Hold

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

