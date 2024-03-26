StockNews.com Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,821,112.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 685,852 shares of company stock worth $2,148,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,084,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 875,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

