StockNews.com Downgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIG. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

